Hall of Famer says Rhea Ripley's recent NXT opponent is ready for WWE's main roster (Exclusive)

Bill Apter was impressed with Lyra Valkyria's performance against Rhea Ripley on this week's NXT and believed she was ready for WWE's main roster.

While most expected Ripley not to have much difficulty against Valkyria, the latter brought her A-game, taking her opponent to the limits. The match was a great showcase for the 26-year-old, who looked like a million bucks against a star of Rhea Ripley's level. It's safe to say Lyra Valkyria is destined for big things in WWE, and it's only a matter of time before she captures the NXT Women's Title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was greatly impressed by Valkyria's performance against Ripley. The veteran wrestling journalist believes the Irish performer was ready for a spot on the main roster.

"The girl [Lyra Valkyria] that wrestled Rhea Ripley tonight she's got to be moved up to the main roster. Her last name's something like Valkyrie," said Bill Apter. [26:37 - 26:49]

Could Lyra Valkyria join Judgment Day in WWE?

Over the last few days, WWE has dropped several hints at Lyra Valkyria possibly becoming the newest member of The Judgment Day. Following her blistering bout with Ripley on this week's episode of NXT, another major hint was dropped.

The Eradicator pulled Valkyria by her chin and asked her to defeat Jacy Jayne, with whom she's been at loggerheads in recent weeks.

Going by this, it won't be a surprise to see Lyra Valkyria face Jayne again and, this time, defeat her, which could convince Rhea Ripley to bring her in as a member of The Judgment Day.

