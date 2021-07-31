"Bittersweet taste" - Shotzi & Nox on leaving NXT and not knowing about WWE SmackDown call-up

During a recent interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart opened up about their SmackDown debuts and feelings about leaving NXT.

WWE introduced Shotzi & Nox to the main roster faithful on the July 9th episode of SmackDown, and the team picked up a non-title victory against Tamina and Natalya.

Tegan Nox revealed that they found out about their move to SmackDown on the night of their debut. WWE did not inform the NXT stars about their call-ups in advance, and Nox noted that she has a bittersweet taste about the switch.

While the star is happy to begin a new chapter on the Blue brand, Nox admitted to being sad about leaving her NXT family behind.

"We found out that we would become part of SmackDown when our match at the ThunderDome ended; that's the way it was; we didn't know anything beforehand about we were going to be SmackDown Superstars. And it's exactly as you say, we're very happy to be here and to be able to fulfill our dreams on SmackDown and experience PPVs, life on the road, but it's sad to have to leave family behind. Now you have another family, but you have had to leave yours behind. We are still in contact, but it is a bittersweet taste to have to say goodbye and hello, but everyone is happy for us," revealed Nox.

I am ready to create new bonds: Shotzi on her SmackDown call-up

Shotzi Blackheart chimed in and agreed with her tag team partner and recalled having several unforgettable memories in NXT.

Blackheart had formed a close relationship with many of her NXT colleagues over time, but she seems prepared for the new friendships awaiting her on the main roster.

"You spend a lot of time in NXT, and you create bonds with everyone, so it is difficult to shed all that," Shotzi Blackheart said. "Although I am ready to create new bonds, new friendships, new memories ..." [H/t ViBe & Wrestling]

Shotzi and Nox were amongst the latest batch of talent brought in to add some freshness to the WWE product.

The WWE duo also spoke about the Queen of the Ring rumors and the evolution of the women's division during the interview, which you can view above.

