Bizarre reason why WWE rejected Chris Jericho's suggestion to sign Daffney

Chris Jericho allegedly tried to get the late Daffney a WWE deal, but the higher-ups weren't interested.

Lance Storm recently appeared on Figure Four Daily and opened up about Daffney's passing. Storm then revealed that she was close to Jericho and he tried to bring her to WWE in the early 2000s.

"Not that I knew her that well, but there was also the connection in that Jericho knew her really well because she, at one point, was married to Jericho’s bandmate from Fozzy. The one story about Daffney I think is funny is Jericho tried to get her into WWE post Invasion."

"I remember him telling me that he went and suggested her, and the response he got from whoever it was in the office that he talked to said, ‘Yea, we really don’t like that screaming thing.’ He said, ‘Well then tell her not to scream.’ It’s like she doesn’t have to scream. It’s not the only thing she knows how to do," said Lance Storm. (H/T to WrestlingNewsCo)

My favorite WCW Daffney moment. Daffney was so excited that I would put her over like this. I’m pretty sure it happened because ⁦@wcwcrowbar⁩ and I were just talking about how to get her involved in the match. Daff thanking me 8 million times at least. #RIPDaffney pic.twitter.com/hwMJmMiQMA — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 2, 2021

Chris Jericho had become a major name in WWE at that point

Immediately after the Invasion angle came to an end at Survivor Series 2001, Chris Jericho was given a mega push. Perhaps the biggest moment of his career came at the Vengeance 2001 pay-per-view.

On that historic night, Jericho defeated both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. He was one of the top names on the WWE roster at the time. Unfortunately, his standing on the roster wasn't enough to get the company to sign his friend Daffney.

RIP Daffney. As a fan I have some fond memories of seeing her in WCW and TNA. For all of those that knew her personally I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers will be with you all this evening. pic.twitter.com/NBoCrVcTH4 — Dud (@Aaron_Wrasslin) September 2, 2021

In WCW, Daffney donned a gimmick that saw her let out a piercing scream while lurking at ringside during matches. WWE officials didn't like this aspect of her character and rejected Chris Jericho's suggestion to get her signed.

Also Read

Daffney went on to compete on the independent scene and also had a memorable run in TNA. One wonders how her career would have turned out if WWE had signed her in 2001-02.

Edited by Kaushik Das