"Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina predicts winner of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam [Exclusive]

Brendan Cobbina, famously known as "Black John Cena", recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and shared his thoughts on John Cena's upcoming battle with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Cobbina is a 24-year-old fitness trainer from Britain, and recently made waves on social media after pro wrestling fans compared his looks to that of Cena. He had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling and opened up on a variety of topics. Here's what he had to say about the possible winner of the Universal Championship match between Cena and Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer:

"Yeah! With the 17th World title on the line, I think he can definitely go, you know it only makes sense for him to win it. It's almost like it's written in the stars. So yeah, definitely. John Cena's a great wrestler himself and Roman Reigns is a great wrestler. They're both great performers. I'm sure they will tear the house down. They'll have a great match. The crowd will be really happy to see that. All the crowd who's there, all the crowd that's home would love to see that match, but I think Cena's gonna win it, I think it just makes too much sense for him to win it, said Brendan Cobbina.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will be a showdown for the ages

#RT if You're Excited for this #DreamMatch between John Cena and Roman Reigns at #SummerSlam! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TxCfUcagM4 — Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian1) August 7, 2021

John Cena and Roman Reigns faced off for the first time at No Mercy 2017, four years ago. Cena destroyed The Tribal Chief on the mic on the road to the mega event but it was Reigns who stood tall when all was said and done. The Cenation Leader raised the latter's hand following the match, in what many deemed a "passing of the torch" moment.

I’m so hyped to see Roman and cena have another promo battle pic.twitter.com/PDX74DTZve — KYLE (@LegitbossKO2) August 12, 2021

Cena recently made his return to WWE at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view and later challenged Reigns for the Universal title. If he wins the Universal title from The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam, it would be his record-breaking 17th World title. The in-ring veteran currently shares the record with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Do you share Brendan Cobbina's sentiments in regards to John Cena's upcoming showdown with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

Learn more about Brendan Cobbina's sudden rise to fame HERE.

Edited by Kaushik Das