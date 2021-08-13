"I've tried pro-wrestling"- "Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina talks possible WWE career

Famously known as "Black John Cena", 24-year-old Brendan Cobbina from the UK is willing to pursue a pro-wrestling career if an opportunity arises.

Brendan Cobbina recently had a chat with me and shared his thoughts on a possible WWE career in the near future. Cobbina garnered internet fame after one of his tweets reminded netizens of 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Brendan opened up on possibly trying his hand at pro-wrestling if WWE or another major company approaches him somewhere down the line:

"Yeah. I mean, I definitely want to try that out. Um, definitely. I mean, I'm open and any company that wants me, just, you know, just send me a DM and let's get talking. Because I've tried pro-wrestling, I've enjoyed it. I've tried that out, obviously at that time, it wasn't the right time for me to, you know, go ahead with it. I still really enjoy it. So I thought to myself, 'Yeah, this is something I can see myself doing.' So if the time is now and my time is now, then why not?" admitted Brendan

Brendan Cobbina has been reminded of his likeness to John Cena for a long time now

Brendan's viral tweet wasn't the first occasion that people compared him to John Cena. Brendan recently shared a comparison picture that someone sent him a couple of years ago.

Here's what Brendan had to say about the exact moment he realized that he had gone viral:

"So I posted the tweet. It was just of me, in Brighton. So the photo was done a month ago and I uploaded it on the eighth of August, right? Just a normal photo. It started to blow up [when] one of my followers who has like, quite a lot of following on Twitter, simply quoted the tweet saying, 'That's John Cena, right?' That only got like maybe a couple of likes here and there. And then I saw, I got a couple of hundred likes and then people were quoting his tweet saying, 'Wow, he does looks like John Cena!' And there's more and more ... it just blew up, absolutely just blew up. Because I remember I was at... I was doing a workout and it was getting a little bit of attention here and there around 12 PM English time. And then, in the next five hours, it went global, everywhere. It was just crazy." Brendan revealed.

Brendan's likeness to WWE legend John Cena has turned him into a recognizable name in the pro-wrestling community. He had previously tried his hand at pro-wrestling back in the day, and looks absolutely ripped. It certainly won't be a surprise if a major promotion signs Cobbina to a deal in the near future.

Brendan also showed us his replica WWE title belt and it goes without saying that the title looks good on the young gun.

What are your thoughts on "Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina? Do you think a pro-wrestling career is in store for this hunk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun