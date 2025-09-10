Blake Monroe Drops Major WWE Tease

Blake Monroe has been part of the WWE roster for the past couple of months. She has now dropped a huge tease.When Blake Monroe first arrived in NXT, she started feuding with Jacy Jayne. She even formed an alliance with Jordynne Grace and defeated Fatal Influence at NXT Great American Bash 2025. However, she betrayed Grace at Evolution 2025 and helped Jacy Jayne retain the NXT Women's Title. Since then, Grace has been out for revenge. These two women locked horns at Heatwave, but it was the former AEW champion who emerged victorious. Despite this, Grace was still not done with Monroe.Tonight, WWE posted a vignette of Blake Monroe on social media, where she said that Jordynne Grace ruined everything. She said she wanted to be clean, perfect, and untouchable. She also said that Grace reminded her that The Glamour and hell were never meant to be separate, and she has awakened something in her. This could be Blake teasing that she is about to make a major change to her gimmick.Blake Monroe Spoke About Her Journey to WWEBlake Monroe first made a name for herself in Stardom before she signed with AEW. Under the Jacksonville-based promotion's banner, Blake did quite well for herself and even won the Women's World Title. However, all she wanted to do was become a WWE Superstar, and hence, she left Tony Khan's promotion and joined the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year.Speaking on her latest YouTube vlog, the former Mariah May recalled saving her money and going to the WWE shows because all she wanted to do was wrestle for the company.&quot;I left my house, like, five, six years ago with this dream of being a WWE Superstar. I used to go to all the WWE shows, like, I'd save all my money and, like, travel to go to Wrestlemania and the Royal Rumble, and I don't know. I just... I don't even want to talk about stuff because I feel, like, every single thing I say gets, like, yanked and taken out of context for these articles on Twitter and stuff. My wrestling journey also was not easy,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see if the former Mariah May will be able to find success in WWE.