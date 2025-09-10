  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Blake Monroe Drops Major WWE Tease

Blake Monroe Drops Major WWE Tease

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 10, 2025 03:25 GMT
Blake Monroe
Blake Monroe is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com)

Blake Monroe has been part of the WWE roster for the past couple of months. She has now dropped a huge tease.

Ad

When Blake Monroe first arrived in NXT, she started feuding with Jacy Jayne. She even formed an alliance with Jordynne Grace and defeated Fatal Influence at NXT Great American Bash 2025. However, she betrayed Grace at Evolution 2025 and helped Jacy Jayne retain the NXT Women's Title. Since then, Grace has been out for revenge. These two women locked horns at Heatwave, but it was the former AEW champion who emerged victorious. Despite this, Grace was still not done with Monroe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, WWE posted a vignette of Blake Monroe on social media, where she said that Jordynne Grace ruined everything. She said she wanted to be clean, perfect, and untouchable. She also said that Grace reminded her that The Glamour and hell were never meant to be separate, and she has awakened something in her. This could be Blake teasing that she is about to make a major change to her gimmick.

Ad
Ad

Blake Monroe Spoke About Her Journey to WWE

Blake Monroe first made a name for herself in Stardom before she signed with AEW. Under the Jacksonville-based promotion's banner, Blake did quite well for herself and even won the Women's World Title. However, all she wanted to do was become a WWE Superstar, and hence, she left Tony Khan's promotion and joined the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year.

Ad

Speaking on her latest YouTube vlog, the former Mariah May recalled saving her money and going to the WWE shows because all she wanted to do was wrestle for the company.

"I left my house, like, five, six years ago with this dream of being a WWE Superstar. I used to go to all the WWE shows, like, I'd save all my money and, like, travel to go to Wrestlemania and the Royal Rumble, and I don't know. I just... I don't even want to talk about stuff because I feel, like, every single thing I say gets, like, yanked and taken out of context for these articles on Twitter and stuff. My wrestling journey also was not easy," she said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Mariah May will be able to find success in WWE.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications