Blake Monroe breaks down in tears describing grueling journey to WWE: "It is not easy"

NXT star Blake Monroe recently became emotional while talking about her journey to realize her dream of becoming part of WWE. Monroe admitted that it wasn't easy leaving her home in the United Kingdom and living in different countries before finally joining the biggest wrestling promotion in the world last June.
Before becoming Blake Monroe, she was more famously known as Mariah May in her home country of England. She would tour Great Britain, Europe, and the United States before joining STARDOM in Japan in 2022. She signed with AEW in 2023, eventually becoming its Women's World Champion during a compelling feud with Toni Storm.
After her contract with AEW expired, Monroe joined WWE and made her debut for the company two months ago. Speaking on her latest vlog on YouTube, the 27-year-old opened up about her struggles as a pro wrestler, working through homesickness, internet trolls, and everything in between to achieve her dreams.
"I left my house, like, five, six years ago with this dream of being a WWE Superstar. I used to go to all the WWE shows, like, I'd save all my money and, like, travel to go to Wrestlemania and the Royal Rumble, and I don't know. I just... I don't even want to talk about stuff because I feel, like, every single thing I say gets, like, yanked and taken out of context for these articles on Twitter and stuff. My wrestling journey also was not easy," she said.
"It is not easy to leave home and leave behind your family, your friends, your support system, your familiarity, and live in foreign countries by yourself and chase this crazy dream. And for me, you know, to be in WWE, this is something I wanted as a little kid." [6:27 onward]
Blake Monroe made her presence known at Evolution, helping Jacy Jayne retain the NXT Women's Championship and betraying Jordynne Grace.
Blake Monroe to take on Jordynne Grace at NXT Heatwave
After betraying Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe has been running away from her former partner. Grace will finally get her hands on Monroe at NXT Heatwave on August 24 at Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.
It's unclear if the winner will become the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Reigning champ Jacy Jayne will be busy at Heatwave, as she will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Ash by Elegance and Masha Slamovich.
