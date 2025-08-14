"I got you a labubu" - Blake Monroe details private backstage moment with WWE Official

NXT star Blake Monroe recently shared a video of her backstage moment with a top WWE official. Monroe has only been with the company for a few months, but she's already making friends and giving gifts like a labubu.

Ad

Aside from being a WWE star, the former Mariah May has been regularly uploading her vlogs on YouTube. Monroe documents her days before and after events, as well as her thoughts, for her fans to appreciate and comment on.

In her latest vlog from Evolution last month, Blake Monroe was very excited for the meet and greets in Atlanta during the weekend. Toward the end of the video, she was backstage for the second-ever all-women PLE alongside NXT general manager Ava.

Ad

Trending

Monroe even called The Rock's daughter "The Mayor" of NXT, sharing that she got the authority figure a labubu. For those unaware, a labubu is a small plushy toy collectible that many are obsessed with around the world. It seems to be popular in WWE, with Rhea Ripley also having a collection of it.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

"So, we're at Evolution with The Mayor. The mayor who loves me. I got you a 'cause I'm a good friend. But yeah, we're at Evolution. The crowds are great and we did our segment and we're done," Monroe said. [14:31 onward]

Ad

Ad

Blake Monroe was at Evolution, initially helping Jordynne Grace fend off Fatal Influence before betraying her "friend" to help Jacy Jayne retain the NXT Women's Championship.

Blake Monroe wants to have a match against Nikki Bella

Speaking to Deadline last month, Blake Monroe was asked about her dream match in WWE. Monroe named Nikki Bella because she wants to be her mother's favorite wrestler. She grew up watching WWE, but her mother was a huge fan of Nikki.

Ad

"The person I would pick has just come back, Nikki Bella. She's my mum's favorite wrestler, and that hits personal to me. So, I feel like I need to take her out. I need to be my mum’s favorite wrestler! She's part of the Bella Army. I've lost her. But maybe if I beat her, my mum will come around," Monroe said.

The NXT star is in luck since Nikki has returned to WWE, though it's unclear if she's on a full-time contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More