  • "I got you a labubu" - Blake Monroe details private backstage moment with WWE Official

By JP David
Published Aug 14, 2025 11:52 GMT
Blake Monroe is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
NXT star Blake Monroe recently shared a video of her backstage moment with a top WWE official. Monroe has only been with the company for a few months, but she's already making friends and giving gifts like a labubu.

Aside from being a WWE star, the former Mariah May has been regularly uploading her vlogs on YouTube. Monroe documents her days before and after events, as well as her thoughts, for her fans to appreciate and comment on.

In her latest vlog from Evolution last month, Blake Monroe was very excited for the meet and greets in Atlanta during the weekend. Toward the end of the video, she was backstage for the second-ever all-women PLE alongside NXT general manager Ava.

Monroe even called The Rock's daughter "The Mayor" of NXT, sharing that she got the authority figure a labubu. For those unaware, a labubu is a small plushy toy collectible that many are obsessed with around the world. It seems to be popular in WWE, with Rhea Ripley also having a collection of it.

"So, we're at Evolution with The Mayor. The mayor who loves me. I got you a 'cause I'm a good friend. But yeah, we're at Evolution. The crowds are great and we did our segment and we're done," Monroe said. [14:31 onward]
Blake Monroe was at Evolution, initially helping Jordynne Grace fend off Fatal Influence before betraying her "friend" to help Jacy Jayne retain the NXT Women's Championship.

Blake Monroe wants to have a match against Nikki Bella

Speaking to Deadline last month, Blake Monroe was asked about her dream match in WWE. Monroe named Nikki Bella because she wants to be her mother's favorite wrestler. She grew up watching WWE, but her mother was a huge fan of Nikki.

"The person I would pick has just come back, Nikki Bella. She's my mum's favorite wrestler, and that hits personal to me. So, I feel like I need to take her out. I need to be my mum’s favorite wrestler! She's part of the Bella Army. I've lost her. But maybe if I beat her, my mum will come around," Monroe said.

The NXT star is in luck since Nikki has returned to WWE, though it's unclear if she's on a full-time contract.

