Blake Monroe calls out Nikki Bella for this one reason; makes a Brie Bella-related request

Blake Monroe has called out Nikki Bella for one specific reason. Monroe and Nikki were seen together in recently shared photos on social media.Monroe is currently signed to NXT and was a part of the Evolution Premium Live Event. She accompanied Jordynne Grace for her NXT Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne, only to betray Grace and cost her the match.On X, Nikki praised Lola Vice, who was involved in a segment with Monroe on this week's NXT. Reacting to the Hall of Famer's post, the 26-year-old superstar called her out for switching up while reposting a photo of them and also asking for Brie Bella's number.&quot;switch up is crazy…. give me Brie’s number,&quot; wrote Monroe.Check out Monroe's post on X:Bill Apter on Blake Monroe signing with WWEBill Apter commented on Blake Monroe signing with WWE, stating that the former AEW Women's World Champion is now on the same level as the rest of the roster.Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran had this to say about the former Mariah May:&quot;It's not an issue; well, yeah, it is. I mean, I am wondering if she made a mistake leaving AEW. And I'll tell you why. They created this beautiful character of her emulating Marilyn Monroe... The thing that I am surprised that is happening, I know it's early in her tenure there. Number one is that they brought her into NXT. When she was in AEW, she was main-event quality. She goes into NXT, you're kinda on the same level as the rest of the roster in there.&quot;Blake Monroe made her WWE in-ring debut at WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025. She teamed up with Jordynne Grace to defeat the duo of Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. Her first singles match in the company was against Wren Sinclair, whom she defeated on NXT.