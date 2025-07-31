  • home icon
"That's my Lola" - Nikki Bella sends a message to Lola Vice after their viral moment at WWE Evolution

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:02 GMT
Nikki Bella and Lola Vice (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Nikki Bella and Lola Vice (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Nikki Bella sent a message to Lola Vice after her segment featuring Blake Monroe on this week's WWE NXT. Vice recalled sharing a dance with Nikki during the Evolution Battle Royal.

The Evolution Battle Royal featured multiple top WWE Superstars, including superstars from NXT. Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious and earned herself a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris.

During this week's NXT, Vice reminded Monroe that she had the privilege of sharing a dance with Nikki at Evolution. Reacting to this, the Hall of Famer sent a three-word message to the NXT sensation.

"That’s my Lola @lolavicewwe," wrote Nikki.
Check out Nikki's post on X:

Nikki Bella is open to a lengthy WWE run under one condition

Nikki Bella recently returned to WWE and is open to the idea of a lengthy run in the company. Before the Evolution Premium Live Event, she expressed her desire to pick up a win at the show, but that didn't happen.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nikki had this to say:

“I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really, really wanna win because I think this is the perfect way to start a great comeback — a comeback that isn’t here for just a month or two, it’s here for a while.”
Post Evolution, Nikki faced Chelsea Green in a singles match on Monday Night RAW. She picked up a huge win over the former WWE Women's United States Champion.

This past Monday on RAW, Nikki teamed up with Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY. The babyfaces defeated the team of Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Naomi a week before the SummerSlam PLE. As of this moment, Nikki is without a match for the upcoming show.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
