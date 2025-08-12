Create
  • WWE NXT Live Results (August 12, 2025): SmackDown's Nia Jax battles MASSIVE opponent; Joe Hendry returns; blockbuster tag team match
WWE NXT Live Results (August 12, 2025): SmackDown's Nia Jax battles MASSIVE opponent; Joe Hendry returns; blockbuster tag team match

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedAug 12, 2025 17:02 GMT

Check out the results for WWE NXT right here.

17:02 (GMT)12 AUG 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW. Tonight's episode will be a big one, as it will feature Nia Jax battling the powerful and intimidating Lash Legend, who stands at an impressive six feet tall. As if the main roster star's match isn't enough, Joe Hendry will return to the NXT ring and a blockbuster 8-Man Tag Team Match is set featuring names from WWE and TNA Wrestling.

The following has been advertised for tonight's show:

- Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax.
- Oba Femi, Moose, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans vs. DarkState.
- Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey.
- Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan. 
- And more!

Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from tonight's show. 
