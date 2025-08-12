WWE Official Threatens to Block Blake Monroe on Social Media

Blake Monroe has been making a massive impact on NXT. However, a WWE official has threatened to block her on social media.NXT General Manager Ava is seemingly fed up with Blake Monroe's antics. When the erstwhile Mariah May first signed with the black and silver brand, she hinted that she was going after Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship. She initially formed an alliance with Jordynne Grace but soon betrayed her. The two women have been feuding over the past few weeks.Now, Blake has taken it a step too far on social media by posting a cartoon image of herself and her driver in a car running over the NXT GM, Ava. The WWE Official responded by threatening to block the former AEW star on social media, as can be seen below:Bill Apter Questioned Blake Monroe's Booking in WWEIt's been a few weeks since Blake Monroe has been in WWE. However, the aura and star power that she brought in from AEW have seemingly disappeared. Mariah May has been rebranded with a new name since joining the Stamford-based promotion, but it hasn't worked out well for her.Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter claimed that the entire aura that surrounded Monroe in All Elite Wrestling isn't present in NXT.&quot;When Mariah May went over there, everybody was like holding their breath. This is going to be exceptional. And now she's a different name, different character. And that whole aura that I think surrounded her in AEW doesn't have that same effect in NXT, at least not yet,&quot; Apter said. [1:25 onwards]It will be interesting to see if the former Mariah May can recapture the same aura she had in AEW in the Stamford-based promotion.