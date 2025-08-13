  • home icon
  NXT Results: Unfortunate 30+ Day Streak Continues for WWE Star

NXT Results: Unfortunate 30+ Day Streak Continues for WWE Star

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 13, 2025 01:14 GMT
A WWE star has been going through some tough times in the ring. His unfortunate streak continued tonight.

Charlie Dempsey has been going through a difficult time in recent weeks. It all started after Myles Borne indicated that he wanted out of the No Quarter Catch Crew. After Myles Borne defeated Charlie Dempsey, he earned his freedom.

Following this, Tavion Heights also indicated that he, too, wanted out of the group. Hence, Charlie agreed to face him in a singles match on the July 8, 2025, episode of NXT. However, Charlie ended up winning the match.

Following this, Tavion Heights got another rematch to earn his freedom on the July 29 episode of NXT, and this time, he managed to defeat Dempsey. After that, Charlie was feeling upset last week on NXT when Wren Sinclair thought it would be a good idea to bring in Joe Hendry to cheer him up.

After a back-and-forth between both men, Wren Sinclair suggested that Dempsey and Hendry face each other in a wrestling match, which was set for this week on the black and silver brand.

The match between Joe Hendry and Charlie Dempsey didn't last very long, as the TNA star was able to put away Dempsey without much effort. This loss also means that Charlie has not been able to win a match in over thirty days, with his last victory coming on July 8 against Tavion Heights.

Joe Hendry opened up about facing Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

Joe Hendry has been on an incredible run in the past year. Apart from winning the TNA World Title, Hendry has also made several appearances for WWE and even competed at WWE WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton in what could have possibly been the biggest match of his career.

During a recent exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Joe Hendry opened up about his match against Randy Orton, stating that it was unbelievable to be in the ring with The Viper. He also expressed his gratitude to Orton, TNA, and WWE for making the match happen.

"It was unbelievable to be involved in Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania, an absolute legend in the business, awesome to work with. And yeah, I was very fortunate to be in that position, I was thankful to Randy, to TNA, and WWE for all collaborating and allowing that to happen. And yeah, it wasn't the result I wanted but we got the TNA World Championship in front of the crowd at WrestleMania which was an unprecendented situation." [4:09 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Joe Hendry in NXT.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
