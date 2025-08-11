Blake Monroe reunites with Mina Shirakawa amid AEW absence

NXT star Blake Monroe took to her social media accounts and posted images of her and other friends, including the AEW star Mina Shirakawa.Shirakawa moved to AEW in 2024 and is now in her second year with the company, while Blake Monroe signed with AEW in 2023 and spent two years there. The two female stars spent a year together in AEW before Monroe parted ways with Tony Khan's company and moved to WWE to join the roster.WWE creative appears to have big plans for Monroe going forward, so a move to the main roster might happen soon, with the upcoming Draft set to take place in the coming weeks, likely after Clash in Paris on August 31.Meanwhile, Monroe and Shirakawa reunited amid the latter's AEW absence. She last wrestled at AEW All In: Texas on July 12, 2025.&quot;Girls just wanna have fun,&quot; Blake Monroe wrote on her account on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlake Monroe believes she is a game-changer in WWEThe former AEW star has made headlines since her debut in WWE and is considered a future champion on NXT.In an interview with Scott Johnson on Going Ringside, Blake Monroe thought that her presence only benefits NXT, and she was going to change the business after her move to WWE.&quot;I feel like I’m upgrading NXT, making it a lot more glamorous, but I pretty much take over any show that I’m on. So, you can expect NXT to become much more glamorous, which is what I said in my debut,&quot; she said. [H/T: SeScoops]Monroe has targeted the NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence faction and should get a title opportunity soon.In between, she has already started a feud with Jordynne Grace, and the two will settle their differences at NXT Heatwave in two weeks from now (Sunday, August 24), and whoever wins should go on to face Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.