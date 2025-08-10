[Watch] WWE security pushes away a deranged fan for running up to Triple H

WWE has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world. The level of love and response a superstar from the Stamford-based promotion gets can't be matched. However, sometimes this admiration turns into obsession, leading to unwanted incidents, such as fans invading the personal space of stars.A similar incident occurred at WWE SummerSlam 2025. A fan shared a video that has been going viral on social media, where a seemingly drunk fan in the crowd ran up to Triple H outside the arena. The incident allegedly occurred after the SummerSlam Post-Show.However, security personnel immediately intervened and pushed the fan back before he could have reached The Game.Triple H claims a top star is following John Cena's path in WWECody Rhodes earned a spectacular win over &quot;Super Cena&quot; at SummerSlam 2025 Night Two after competing in a classic five-star Street Fight and becoming a two-time Undisputed Champion.Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, shared his thoughts on The American Nightmare's win and stated that the latter was taking the same path as John Cena, becoming the face of the company.&quot;It's the day-to-day. He's on a grind. He's doing what John Cena did. There are certain places that people go, and they get on that top level, where sometimes they want to back off the workload. Other guys want to increase the workload. Cody is of the mindset that John Cena is where he's like, 'Give me everything. I will do every single thing you want me to. I won't say no to anything.'&quot; The Game, as the CCO of the WWE, has done a tremendous job so far. It will be interesting to see what more the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the sports entertainment juggernaut.