Triple H issues a statement after taking Undisputed WWE Title off John Cena at SummerSlam

John Cena walked into his last SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but failed to walk out with it. The Cenation Leader's 17th world championship reign ended abruptly at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The Head of Creative, Triple H, has now shared his reaction to Night Two's main event and congratulated the newly crowned champion.John Cena lost his title to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at MetLife Stadium. The Cenation Leader left it all in the ring, but the American Nightmare managed to survive till the end.In the closing moments, Rhodes saluted Cena before giving him a final Cross Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.The QB1 has since been receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans as he embarks on his second reign as world champion.Triple H also took to his X (formerly Twitter) to give props to Cody Rhodes on his triumphant win, anointing him the future Greatest of All Time after John Cena.&quot;Tonight, we watched the Greatest of All Time and a guy well on his way to being exactly that. Congrats @CodyRhodes. QB1. #SummerSlam,&quot; The Game wrote on X. You can check out his tweet below:With John Cena likely to be involved with a returning Brock Lesnar, it will be interesting to see who will step up to Cody Rhodes heading into WWE Clash in Paris.