Blake Monroe flirts with female WWE champion on social media

Blake Monroe has been working hard to establish herself in WWE, performing on the promotion's developmental brand NXT. She had a perfect feud against Jordynne Grace; now Monroe has entered a new, fresh rivalry against Women's North American and Speed Champion Sol Ruca.Blake and Sol have engaged in multiple verbal exchanges over the past weeks, and also caused the elimination of Ruca's tag team partner, Zaria, from the Battle Royal. However, before the show, the former AEW star and Speed Champion had been flirting back and forth on X (fka Twitter).The 27-year-old star posted a picture of herself on her X account and tagged Ruca. The NXT Women's North American Champion posted a cheeky comment and wrote that everyone knows she is hot, and asked how she could untag herself. The former AEW star responded with her own flirty reply.&quot;sooooo you think I’m hot?” she wrote.WWE star says her old name is deadSpeaking on Busted Open Radio, Blake Monroe talked about her name change after her debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, and why her AEW OG name, Mariah May, is dead.&quot;If you're familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died and that’s done. Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can't change it. ... The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we're going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it, and it's a tribute to my niece,&quot; Monroe said. [H/T: PW Mania]All sights are set on Shawn Michaels and his creative team and how they book the former AEW superstar in the coming weeks.