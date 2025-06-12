Blake Monroe makes risqué Sydney Sweeney demand to WWE

WWE Superstar Blake Monroe, aka Mariah May, recently took to social media to make a huge demand to the Stamford-based promotion. The star is currently signed with the company's developmental brand, NXT.
After making a huge name for herself in All Elite Wrestling by winning the AEW Women's World Championship, the former Mariah May left the company reportedly in May 2025. In just a few days, May made her shocking World Wrestling Entertainment debut on the black and silver brand, where she called out NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. The 26-year-old star's ring name was later changed to Blake Monroe.
Monroe recently took to X/Twitter to react to a report that suggests World Wrestling Entertainment's Shop is set to release "Blake Monroe's Bathwater Bliss" in partnership with Dr. Squatch. The soap will allegedly contain the NXT star's bathwater.
The first person to release a similar Bathwater Bliss in partnership with Dr. Squatch was none other than Hollywood sensation, Sydney Sweeney. The former Mariah May revealed on X that she had made a huge demand to the Stamford-based promotion yesterday to release this product.
"It’s crazy because I asked @WWEShop just yesterday!!!" she wrote.
WWE legend Natalya was full of praise for Blake Monroe's work in AEW
During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Natalya praised Blake Monroe (Mariah May's) work in AEW. The Queen of Harts said that she loved May's story alongside Toni Storm.
"She has done amazing work in the past. I mean, she wouldn’t be in WWE had she not done great work prior. Her stuff with Toni [Storm] was some of my favorite stuff. It was just so fun. They had a fun story. But I think that it’s all about building, it’s all about growth, it’s all about [a] new challenge," she said.
It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Blake Monroe's future on the developmental brand.
