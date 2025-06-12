Blake Monroe makes risqué Sydney Sweeney demand to WWE

WWE Superstar Blake Monroe, aka Mariah May, recently took to social media to make a huge demand to the Stamford-based promotion. The star is currently signed with the company's developmental brand, NXT.

Ad

After making a huge name for herself in All Elite Wrestling by winning the AEW Women's World Championship, the former Mariah May left the company reportedly in May 2025. In just a few days, May made her shocking World Wrestling Entertainment debut on the black and silver brand, where she called out NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. The 26-year-old star's ring name was later changed to Blake Monroe.

Monroe recently took to X/Twitter to react to a report that suggests World Wrestling Entertainment's Shop is set to release "Blake Monroe's Bathwater Bliss" in partnership with Dr. Squatch. The soap will allegedly contain the NXT star's bathwater.

Ad

Trending

The first person to release a similar Bathwater Bliss in partnership with Dr. Squatch was none other than Hollywood sensation, Sydney Sweeney. The former Mariah May revealed on X that she had made a huge demand to the Stamford-based promotion yesterday to release this product.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

"It’s crazy because I asked @WWEShop just yesterday!!!" she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend Natalya was full of praise for Blake Monroe's work in AEW

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Natalya praised Blake Monroe (Mariah May's) work in AEW. The Queen of Harts said that she loved May's story alongside Toni Storm.

"She has done amazing work in the past. I mean, she wouldn’t be in WWE had she not done great work prior. Her stuff with Toni [Storm] was some of my favorite stuff. It was just so fun. They had a fun story. But I think that it’s all about building, it’s all about growth, it’s all about [a] new challenge," she said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Blake Monroe's future on the developmental brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!