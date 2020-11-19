Blindfold match announced by WWE 

WWE has announced that Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis will face each other in a Blindfold match on this week's NXT episode.

Cameron and Dexter Lumis had a Haunted House of Terrors match at the highly successful Halloween Havoc edition of NXT a couple of weeks ago. Cameron Grimes hasn't been the same since losing to Lumis at Halloween Havoc. Grimes lost to KUSHIDA on last week's NXT. Still, he managed to get some retribution by attacking Lumis after the latter's loss to Timothy Thatcher.

WWE noted the following while previewing the upcoming Blindfold match:

"Cameron Grimes has been outrunning the horrors of Dexter Lumis for some time, but he delivered a new nightmare for NXT's Tortured Artist last week. Grimes will battle Lumis tonight on NXT in a Blindfold Match after The Technical Savage orchestrated a surprise attack on his rival last week. With Lumis' head covered in a burlap sack, Grimes took aim at his recent tormenter with repeated strikes. Lumis broke down Grimes with a terrifying victory in their Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. What will happen when both Grimes and Lumis are stripped of their sense of sight? Tune in to NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to see the Blindfold Match."

The Blindfold match should make for an entertaining viewing experience as the fans would be reminded of Jake' The Snake' Roberts' blindfold contest against Rick Martel from WrestleMania 7. It's interesting to note that AEW had a classic Bunkhouse match last week. NXT's response is by getting a throwback stipulation back for this week's episode.

What else to expect from this week's WWE NXT?

This week's NXT will also feature a massive WWE NXT Women's Championship match between Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley.

NXT Champion Finn Balor will return to address his status, provide updates on his jaw injury and reveal what lies ahead for the title. Leon Ruff, who pulled off one of the biggest - if not the biggest upset in WWE NXT history last week, will defend his newly-won NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano.

Toni Storm and Ember Moon will team up for a match against Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Are you looking forward to the latest WWE NXT episode?