Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw Bayley cut a promo on Becky Lynch, making it clear that she wasn't good enough for her husband and that he only married her because he got her pregnant.

The two women are set to collide in a steel cage match on RAW next week, but it appears that the issues have continued since Bayley took to Twitter to send a message to Seth Rollins to make it clear that she can help him if he wants out.

"Blink twice if you want out" she wrote.

Rollins is yet to respond to the tweet, but he did post a gif of Homer Simpson backing into a hedge following their explosive segment on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins and Bayley were once close friends on WWE RAW

There could be many layers to this feud now that Seth Rollins has been dragged into the story since Bayley and Rollins were once close friends and were even part of several segments together.

It's unclear if her recent actions against his wife have cost the two stars their friendship or if Rollins will be forced to choose between them in the future if he is made an active part of the storyline on WWE TV.

That being said, the feud has reached an impressive personal level, and Becky Lynch will make some kind of comeback next week if she is able to finally defeat Bayley inside the steel cage now that Damage CTRL has seemingly been neutralized.

Will next week's steel cage match finally be the end of their feud, or are these two women just getting started on the road to WrestleMania 39?

