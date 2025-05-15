Blockbuster match with Charlotte Flair against 32-year-old star being planned for post-Money in the Bank 2025 (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair made a hasty exit from the May 9th episode of SmackDown, but in doing so, the seeds were planted for a huge future match. New details have now emerged about blockbuster post-Money in the Bank plans for The Queen.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC went into another discussion about the rumored upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event. In case you didn't know, Evolution was the first (and only) Women's Exclusive PLE in WWE history. It was previously reported on WrestleVotes Radio that the sports entertainment giant is planning to bring Evolution back this July.

One of the marquee matches of the Evolution 2025 PLE (if it happens) will likely feature Charlotte Flair in a blockbuster match against the 32-year-old Jade Cargill. There have been discussions to hold the match on the all-women's PLE, according to JoeyVotes.

Where will the potential Charlotte Flair-Jade Cargill match end up on the Evolution card?

On the aforementioned May 9th episode of SmackDown, the seeds were planted in a major way.

Although Jade Cargill isn't fully out of the woods with her rival Naomi, she sent a stern message to the woman who some consider the greatest in WWE history. If the potential match happens at Evolution, where will they be placed on the card?

It looks like if the two face off, there won't be a title on the line, although that could quickly change, considering it's now Money in the Bank season. Nothing has happened yet, but in either scenario, Charlotte could end up with the Money in the Bank briefcase, as it's an accomplishment she hasn't yet achieved. That, along with the Women's US Title and Intercontinental Title, has given her new goals to once again reach Grand Slam status.

Assuming there's no title on the line, it seems unlikely that WWE will put the Charlotte Flair-Jade Cargill match in the main event. Instead, it could serve as an incredible opener or the co-main event, both of which are important spots on the card.

Either way, you can bet that if the clash does happen at Evolution, it will only be the first of a multi-match series. Whether it's a feud that plays out over the summer or otherwise, it's going to be a big-money match.

