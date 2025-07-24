Blockbuster Nikki Bella tease dropped ahead of SummerSlam; former WWE champion "didn't even think that was possible" 

Nikki Bella came back to WWE after a long absence and is currently making appearances on RAW, where she has started a feud with Chelsea Green and the rest of The Secret Hervice [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre].

Heading into SummerSlam, Nikki Bella and Chelsea Green are not part of the match card, but this could change next week, as the latter dropped a major tease in an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, where the former Women's United States Champion shared her excitement about the opportunity to face the WWE legend.

"That wasn't even on my bucket list because I didn't even think that was possible. The fact that that is now happening is such a pinch me moment. And last week I was so exhausted. I've been on the road for a couple months now with really no days off at home. And then I basically got a call from my parents and my sister being like, I can't believe that you're about to get in the ring with Nikki Bella. You know, I watched her on Total Divas. This is why a lot of us wanted to be a wrestler was because of the Bellas. So it's crazy that now I get to beat her up," Chelsea Green said. [From 5:28 to 6:06]

Green and Bella could be on RAW next Monday, where GM Adam Pearce could make an official SummerSlam announcement. Either he could book a singles match between the two or have Stephanie Vaquer team with Bella to take on Chelsea and one of her Secret Hervice members.

Nikki Bella doesn't rule out a WWE return for her sister, Brie Bella

There has been speculation about Brie Bella coming back to WWE following the return of her sister, Nikki. The former Divas Champion addressed the possibility during an interview with Access Hollywood and didn't rule out a comeback for her sister.

"I do think Brie will be there at some point. I mean, how do we not have Brie Mode back, how do the Bella Twins not grace that WWE ring, right? A lot of people want her back, the internet is loud about it, the Bella Army. What I keep telling people is keep tuning in and you never know when Brie Mode will show up," Nikki Bella said. [H/T SeScoops]

Should Brie return and reunite with her sister, it will be a no-brainer that they will go after the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Please credit Good Karma Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first part of this article.

