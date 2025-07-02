Disappointing update on Brie Bella ahead of WWE Evolution 2 (Exclusive)

WWE is gearing up for another historic event as the second-ever Evolution is less than two weeks away. The all-women premium live event returns after an absence of seven years, and WWE is doing everything it can to try and make it an exciting affair for the fans to tune into.
A huge surprise involving Brie Bella was seemingly in the works for the much-awaited PLE, which now seems to have been canceled, according to WrestleVotes. Speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he confirmed that Liv Morgan's absence from the show has hurt several plans.
Alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan was set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against the returning Bella Twins. Liv even got into an altercation with Nikki Bella when she made her return recently, but WrestleVotes states that it looks like Brie Bella would not even be at the show anymore.
"The Evolution card and the aspect of the show and everything that goes into it really did flip when Liv Morgan got her shoulder [injury]. I'm sure that there were surprises that were built in that weren't connected to Liv but then there's the Bella Twins stuff, it's real. That was going to be a tag team title match most likely and now, it looks like Brie Bella won't even be on the show. It's unfortunate but a lot of the things they had planned, including what may or may not have been surprises, are still up in the air," he said. [From 10:14 onwards]
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
WWE Evolution is gearing up to be an exciting PLE with some huge matches on the card. A Battle Royal has already been announced for the event, the winner of which will go on to receive a world championship match at Clash in Paris.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
A top WWE star is missing in action