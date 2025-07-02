Disappointing update on Brie Bella ahead of WWE Evolution 2 (Exclusive)

WWE is gearing up for another historic event as the second-ever Evolution is less than two weeks away. The all-women premium live event returns after an absence of seven years, and WWE is doing everything it can to try and make it an exciting affair for the fans to tune into.

Ad

A huge surprise involving Brie Bella was seemingly in the works for the much-awaited PLE, which now seems to have been canceled, according to WrestleVotes. Speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he confirmed that Liv Morgan's absence from the show has hurt several plans.

Alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan was set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against the returning Bella Twins. Liv even got into an altercation with Nikki Bella when she made her return recently, but WrestleVotes states that it looks like Brie Bella would not even be at the show anymore.

Ad

Trending

"The Evolution card and the aspect of the show and everything that goes into it really did flip when Liv Morgan got her shoulder [injury]. I'm sure that there were surprises that were built in that weren't connected to Liv but then there's the Bella Twins stuff, it's real. That was going to be a tag team title match most likely and now, it looks like Brie Bella won't even be on the show. It's unfortunate but a lot of the things they had planned, including what may or may not have been surprises, are still up in the air," he said. [From 10:14 onwards]

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

WWE Evolution is gearing up to be an exciting PLE with some huge matches on the card. A Battle Royal has already been announced for the event, the winner of which will go on to receive a world championship match at Clash in Paris.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action