Major unexpected WWE names pushing for Evolution return

By Mohammad Bilal
Published Jul 01, 2025 17:49 GMT
WWE Evolution 2 PLE will take place on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. [Photo credit: Triple H
WWE Evolution 2 poster. [Photo credit: Triple H's X account]

WWE Evolution 2 will take place on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The all-women premium live event is returning after a hiatus of seven years, and the company is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. Big matches are being planned for the event, and several top names in the women's division, like Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella, are rumored for a return.

Amid all the excitement around Evolution 2, two former WWE Superstars have expressed their willingness to be part of the event. Michelle McCool and Kelly Kelly have said that they want to be part of the Evolution 2 PLE. Michelle McCool was seen in WWE a few months back, as she was inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The two-time WWE Women's Champion was replying to a fan on X, who asked her to grab a spot at the battle royal at Evolution 2. Reacting to the post, she wrote,

"I wish!"

Kelly Kelly had the same response, accompanied by a couple of emojis, when a fan who had posted a picture with her asked her to be part of the battle royal at Evolution 2:

"I wish ❤️🤷🏼‍♀️," she wrote.
Kelly Kelly started wrestling with WWE in 2006 and stayed with the promotion for the next six years, before leaving in 2012. However, she continued making some sporadic appearances after 2017, participating in the Royal Rumble in 2018 and 2022. She is currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion under a legends contract.

As for Michelle McCool, the former Divas Champion worked with the Stamford-based promotion from 2004-2011, before hanging up her boots. She, however, made a return six years later and was part of women's Royal Rumble matches in 2018, 2022, and 2023. Interestingly, she was also part of the Battle Royal at the inaugural Evolution event in 2018.

It remains to be seen if these two former superstars will be part of the Evolution 2 battle royal this year.

The winner of the battle royal at Evolution 2 will get a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris

RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, and SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, recently announced that the winner of the battle royal at Evolution 2 will get a world title shot at Clash in Paris on August 31 at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Although it hasn't been revealed how many women superstars will be participating in the Battle Royal, 20 superstars participated in 2018, and Nia Jax emerged as the winner. It remains to be seen who wins the battle royal this year.

Edited by Arsh Das
