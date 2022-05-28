'Blocked'- Bayley's hilarious reaction to former WWE star praising Britt Baker

Bayley had an amusing reaction to AEW star Dax Harwood heaping praise on his co-worker Britt Baker.

Bayley shares a close bond with popular tag team FTR and is good friends with Dax Harwood. She occasionally has light-hearted conversations with the former WWE Superstar on Twitter.

Dax recently responded to Britt Baker on Twitter when she asked him about his favorite female star on the AEW roster. He praised the former AEW Women's World Champion. The Role Model seemingly didn't appreciate her best friend praising someone else, and responded with a hilarious tweet, stating that she's blocked Harwood.

"Guys, listen. This woman did our tv show on Wednesday, flew home to be a dentist on Thursday, came back to do our show today. Tell me ANY wrestler, male of female whom loves wrestling that much?! You’re my girl, dude," wrote Harwood in his tweet.

"Blocked," Bayley reacted.

Bayley has respect for FTR and Britt Baker in real life

Fans who keep up with The Role Model's Twitter handle are aware that she posts in-character tweets, taking jibes at fellow wrestlers from time to time. Her latest response to Dax wasn't anything different.

In reality, she seems like a big fan of Britt Baker and has interacted with the AEW star on Twitter on various occasions. A while ago, she said the following about Baker in an interview:

“I love Britt. She’s awesome and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I can’t even hate on her. I’ve heard a podcast where she talked about it and there’s no hard feelings, there’s no disrespect and I only want the best for her because as a role model that’s how you’re supposed to react to these type of things. So, go get ’em Britt Baker,” she said. [H/T The New York Post]

Britt Baker has previously noted that she was inspired by the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Fans can expect her to notice Bayley's tweet aimed at Dax Harwood and respond with a hilarious quip of her own.

