''Blood shot across the room''- WWE legend busted Vince McMahon open and broke his ear during a backstage fight

Vince McMahon is known to enjoy fighting his wrestlers. One such incident occurred when WWE legend Curt Hennig, also known as Mr. Perfect, busted McMahon open during their backstage brawl.

The two men fought each other in a hotel room, with Hennig breaking McMahon's ear in the process. The late Mr. Perfect is known as one of the best ribbers in the industry. The former Intercontinental champion is one of the few greats who never held a World championship in WWE.

Hennig is famous for his backstage pranks and fights. One of his fights with Brock Lesnar on the plane got him released from WWE as well.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recalled the time when Hennig and McMahon started fighting each other in a hotel room in San Antonio. He stated that they had both started shoot-fighting in Ric Flair's room by spreading the beds apart.

“Vince won’t give up, so Perfect grinds him even more.” Meanwhile, Perfect was apparently wearing a Rolex, “and it just so happened that it was right across Vince’s ear, and about the third time he drove into him, blood shot across the room,'' said Roberts.

He also stated that Vince McMahon's ear broke in half during the fight. He also revealed that everyone who had entered Flair's room raided his minibar and cost The Nature Boy $600.

Curt Hennig isn't the only wrestler to have brawled with Vince McMahon

Though Vince McMahon's encounter with Mr. Perfect has to be one of his most brutal backstage brawls, the former WWE Chairman has had many such encounters.

One of his most famous shoot fight was with Kurt Angle while the two were on a plane. Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about the fight.

''We kept hitting the latch while we were wrestling, so the flight attendant came and said ‘Hey, the pilot said if you don’t sit down and stop he’s going to land this plane right now.’ And Vince says, ‘Go tell the pilot to f*ck himself, I’ll buy the f*cking plane,’” said Angle.

Hennig was released from WWE in 2002. He wrestled for TNA in 2003 and passed away the same year on February 10, due to intoxication at the age of 44.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far