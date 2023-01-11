"Bloodline, we're coming for you" - Former United States Champion issues warning on WWE RAW

The Usos have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since the duo beat RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championships in the main event of SmackDown on May 20, 2022. They now have targets on their backs aimed at by the new number one contenders.

The Bloodline stablemates have conquered anybody and everybody that crossed paths with them. Most recently, they defeated the pairing of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on the January 6, 2023 episode of SmackDown.

The Judgment Day scored a huge victory in the Tag Team Turmoil match on the January 9, 2023 episode of RAW, becoming the new #1 contenders to The Usos' tag team belts.

WWE may be looking to split the belts and have the latter team defend only the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, this confusion has not been cleared by the company. Meanwhile, former United States Champion Damien Priest specifically pointed out that The Judgment Day was after The Bloodline:

"Since day one, I've said that my name will live forever, and now it's not just my name, it's the name of The Judgment Day, and every member in it." Priest said. "And that starts with some gold. That's how you remember our names. Bloodline, we're coming for you."

While WWE has not officially announced a date, it is totally plausible for The Judgment Day to win one or both belts from The Usos.

You can read more about Finn's injury on RAW during the tag team bout here.

The Bloodline has some bigger fish to fry on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has booked Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens on the January 13, 2023 episode of SmackDown.

The decision was made after The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce lost a tag team bout to Owens and the returning John Cena on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022. Zayn took the fall for his team at the hands of The Prizefighter.

Whilst rumors have been swirling on the internet for a long time that Owens and Zayn are heading towards a reunion to take out The Usos, it remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the Judgment Day stands as a credible threat to the champions.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : Do you think The Judgment Day will beat The Usos for one or both belts? Yes No 0 votes