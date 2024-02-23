Bloodline family member surprised at Twitter/X taking away his blue tick

A real-life Bloodline family member was surprised when he learned that his blue tick on Twitter/X was taken away before fans pointed out that it's mostly a premium service.

Before rebranding to X, Twitter had taken away the blue verified tick from several famous personalities and made it a premium service with benefits. This meant several celebrities, even with hundreds of thousands of followers, had their ticks taken away while people subscribing to Twitter Blue had gotten verification tick marks instead.

Rikishi, the Bloodline member in question, has nearly 338,000 followers on X. He realized late that his blue tick was gone and asked what had happened.

"What happen to my blue check on my account here ?? I just noticed it gone . 🤷🏾 Damn Who’s In charge ? Tag somebody #RT out #HelpRikishi #WweHOF," he wrote.

Fans pointed out in the replies that X had done away with the tick marks a while back.

Rikishi spoke of a "Plan B" for Bloodline member Jacob Fatu

The impressive part about The Bloodline family is that there are still members waiting and ready to make an impact. Ava is getting her start in NXT and finding her footing as the General Manager of the brand, while the late Umaga's son Zilla Fatu recently made up with Booker T to return to the Reality of Wrestling.

One member many feel is ready is former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu, who is still in his early 30s.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that there has never been a single member of the Samoan Dynasty to go to the UFC, which is his Plan B for Jacob Fatu:

"You know, right off the bat, after I had that first match with him, I already knew that if this kid sticks with it and not put himself in harm's way and just be fully committed that he's going to be somebody in this business. But we also had a 'B Plan.' And the 'B Plan' was this: because there were so many Samoans already in there, and the 'B Plan' was this... we did our research, and out of the whole Bloodline, there was never a Bloodline that went to UFC. Now you and I know, Joey, Jacob is a humble cat, but you also see too, when that switch clicks on Jacob, oh forget it, man."

It would certainly be interesting to see an Anoa'i family member in the UFC. It is, however, a completely different ball game from professional wrestling.

