Bloodline family members set to compete against former champions

Bloodline family members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are set to compete against The O.C. in a dark match on SmackDown.

Needless to say, The Bloodline has been going through a tumultuous time ever since Sami Zayn turned his back on the group at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This resulted in Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa viciously attacking Zayn while Jey seemingly walked out on the group as well. Since then. Jey's interactions with the group have been limited.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Jey USO don't hit Sami Zayn!! Roman Reigns is barking instructions #WWEChamber Jey USO don't hit Sami Zayn!! Roman Reigns is barking instructions #WWEChamber https://t.co/U8zBXqi64K

Although he showed up last week to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with Jimmy Uso, he didn't hang out with The Bloodline and was later shown fist-bumping Sami Zayn backstage.

In the wake of the incident, Jimmy Uso will get a new tag team partner in Solo Sikoa as they prepare to face The O.C. in a dark match on SmackDown, according to Fightful Select.

"OC are at Smackdown to work a dark match with Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa," per Fightful Select.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown Jey @WWEUsos arrives just in time to help his brother Jimmy in their defense of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against #BraunStrowman and @KingRicochet Jey @WWEUsos arrives just in time to help his brother Jimmy in their defense of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against #BraunStrowman and @KingRicochet.#SmackDown https://t.co/pJHSHoeseZ

WWE teased some tensions between Jey and Roman Reigns during WWE Elimination Chamber. So it will be interesting to see where Jey's loyalty lies.

Who do you think will win this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes