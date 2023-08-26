Bloodline member appears after WWE SmackDown goes off the air following being missing from Bray Wyatt's tribute show 

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was about Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, with superstars paying tribute to both stars. The Bloodline was noticeably missing from the show, thanks to the episode being mostly rewritten after the tragedy became common knowledge. However, after the show went off the air, Bloodline member Solo Sikoa had a match.

For the show, WWE didn't have The Bloodline appear to continue their storyline where Jey Uso had quit. It's two weeks now that they have not appeared on the show, with the Canada show also not featuring them.

With SmackDown mainly being a tribute show for Bray Wyatt, it made sense not to have them appear. They didn't have any angles on this week's show.

However, after the episode went off the air, the Bloodline's own Solo Sikoa appeared and wrestled against Matt Riddle.

Though they didn't appear on the blue brand this week, the Bloodline will probably play a bigger role next week heading into Payback. For the moment, they don't have any matches on the card. It's unknown whether they will appear on RAW, SmackDown, or at the event.

Jimmy Uso was set to appear on the show before the changes, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

