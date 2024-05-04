Bloodline member begs Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to pull out of match

A Bloodline member just pleaded with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to back out of their tag match at Backlash: France.

Paul Heyman has been part of The Bloodline ever since Roman Reigns returned in 2020. Since then, he has played the role of The Wiseman to the Tribal Chief. Heyman has been instrumental in Reigns' historic 1,300+ day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, things didn't go as planned at WrestleMania 40 as Reigns lost his title even with help from his stablemates.

Since then, it has been rather downhill for The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over and even added a new member, Tama Tonga, to the group. They also kicked Jimmy Uso from the group. Recently, they got into a feud with Kevin Owens which also prompted Randy Orton to get involved. Therefore, a match was set up between both teams at WWE Backlash: France.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Orton and Owens were set to host the very first edition of the RKO Show, with special guest Paul Heyman. Heyman came out to the ring and immediately pleaded with Orton and Owens to withdraw from the match at Backlash: France. When Orton asked him who the real Tribal Chief was, they were jumped from behind by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga as Heyman was about to answer. A brawl then broke out, with Orton and Owens standing tall at the end of it all.

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton and Kevin Owens can defeat this seemingly new Bloodline at WWE Backlash 2024.

