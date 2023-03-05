Bloodline member discusses plans in case Roman Reigns takes time away from WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in pro-wrestling right now. His segments and matches are always the most must-see parts of any show. His Bloodline counterpart Paul Heyman recently commented on what his future could be like if the Tribal Chief were to step away from wrestling for a while.

The Head of the Table has been the Universal Champion for over two and a half years. Since uniting both world titles at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns has taken on a lighter schedule, working only in promo segments most weeks and has completely stopped working on live events.

There is speculation that if the Bloodline leader drops his belts to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, he might take some time off from wrestling. Paul Heyman was asked in an interview with Sports Illustrated about his plans if Roman Reigns would take a break from wrestling.

"I mean, we’re talking a lot of hypotheticals here. I’m firmly embedded in the portrayal of the special counsel and the wise man to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. I’m sure there are things that I can do in free time should there ever be a time that we take some time off. The right deal (when asked about why he doesn’t have a podcast). The market’s hotter than it was yesterday, the market will be hotter tomorrow than it is today. Of course I can (when asked if he can do one right now while working for WWE). Thank you for your confidence in my ability to under promise and over deliver on that," Paul Heyman said. (30:55 - 31:59)

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 when he won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. While he has had verbal altercations with Paul Heyman on a couple of occasions in the past, he has never confronted the Tribal Chief himself.

That changed on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. The two megastars squared off in a verbal clash in the opening segment on Friday night. The former Shield member tried his hardest to get under the American Nightmare's skin by bringing up Roman's history with Dusty Rhodes, but the latter didn't budge.

Roman Reigns mocked Cody Rhodes on a number of occasions, but the former AEW star did not get physical. The execution of the segment made their impending clash even more exciting.

