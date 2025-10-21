Bloodline member drops huge Roman Reigns announcement on RAW

Roman Reigns has been absent for a while. Now, a Bloodline member has dropped a huge announcement regarding the Tribal Chief.Things have not been well between Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns in the past few weeks. It all started after Jey has been having a change of attitude in recent weeks which hasn't sat down well with Jimmy. He even called out his brother for acting like Roman. After The Usos interfered in Reigns' match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel and accidentally cost him the bout, the OTC told his cousins that he didn't want to see them till Christmas.Since this loss, Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV. Tonight on RAW, Adam Pearce announced a battle royal to determine who will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship. Moments later, Jey and Jimmy Uso were backstage. Jimmy confirmed that Roman is not there tonight, and he won't be participating in the battle royal later in the show. Therefore, he is not in the World Title picture, but they have a chance to become World Champion. Jimmy also told Jey that the reason he lost the World Title was because he stopped believing in himself. This confirmation that The OTC won't be in the battle royal tonight won't make many fans happy.Sam Roberts feels Roman Reigns could miss Survivor Series 2025As Roman Reigns and The Usos' feud with The Vision intensified in recent weeks, it looked like the Bloodline would face The Vision in a WarGames match. However, after Reigns told The Usos' he didn't want to see them till Christmas, this doesn't look possible.Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said that Roman wants to do things on his own, so it doesn't make sense for him to team with his cousins. He also suggested that Roman can't go anywhere near Seth Rollins until he beats Bronson Reed.&quot;So there has been this thought that Roman Reigns will be in this WarGames match. But if Roman is so keen to do things on his own, how is he going to find his way back to a WarGames match? You mean to tell me that he's not going to team with Jimmy or Jey in a WarGames match? That seems hard to believe. And how is he going to get anywhere near Seth Rollins if he can't beat Bronson Reed? It's a crazy thing. Roman Reigns, when you look at it on paper, he's down. He's down low,&quot; said Sam Roberts (22:18 - 22:44)It will be interesting to see when The OTC will return to WWE TV.