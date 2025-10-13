"He's down" - Roman Reigns could miss Survivor Series 2025 after recent incident, according to WWE personality 

Roman Reigns was not at all pleased over how things went down at Crown Jewel 2025 last weekend and walked out on his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso. RAW Recap host Sam Roberts believes this since he's no longer aligned with The Usos, Reigns could miss out on the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025.

The Original Tribal Chief took a rare singles loss, just his third in six years, at Crown Jewel in Perth, where he lost to The Vision's Bronson Reed. Things turned chaotic during the match with Bron Breakker interfering to help Reed, while Jey and Jimmy Uso showed up to assist Reigns. However, after Jey accidentally hit a Spear on Roman Reigns, the tide completely turned in Reed's favor.

It allowed him to capitalize by hitting a Tsunami and then pinning him to secure the monumental win. Following the match, a visibly frustrated Roman Reigns walked out on Jey and Jimmy, signalling the end of their alliance for now.

Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the rumored Bloodline vs. Vision WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025. Roberts stated that if the events of Crown Jewel are any indication, it doesn't look like Reigns would team up with The Usos again. Even worse, Roberts also added that the OTC had little leverage to challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Title.

"So there has been this thought that Roman Reigns will be in this WarGames match. But if Roman is so keen to do things on his own, how is he going to find his way back to a WarGames match? You mean to tell me that he's not going to team with Jimmy or Jey in a WarGames match? That seems hard to believe. And how is he going to get anywhere near Seth Rollins if he can't beat Bronson Reed? It's a crazy thing. Roman Reigns, when you look at it on paper, he's down. He's down low," said Sam Roberts (22:18 - 22:44)

Big E puts over Bronson Reed after he pins Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2025

During the Crown Jewel 2025 post-show, Big E lauded Bronson Reed for accomplishing the very rare feat of pinning Reigns in a one-on-one match. The former WWE Champion feels that Reed had earned the "golden ticket" to challenge for any World Title in the company, whenever he wished to.

"I think he essentially has the golden ticket. If you pin Roman Reigns, if he wants a world title shot tomorrow, he should be able to have that. He should be able to skip the line. It means that much," Big E said.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting RAW to witness the next chapter in the renewed Bloodline saga that has become the focal point on Monday Nights.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit NotSam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda.

