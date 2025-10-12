Roman Reigns addresses his WWE future following Crown Jewel loss

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 12, 2025 01:42 GMT
WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event is officially in the books. The event featured some spectacular bouts. The kick-off contest on the card was the rematch between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, this time with an Australian Street Fight stipulation.

The Original Tribal Chief dominated the bout against Reed, and it looked like Reigns was going to win. However, things changed for the former Undisputed WWE Champion during the final moments when Bron Breakker interfered to help Bronson gain momentum. This forced The Usos to rush out to aid Roman.

Initially, Jey and Jimmy Uso took out both Bron and Bronson. However, Main Event Jey Uso made a major mistake when he went for a Spear on Reed. The Australian star ducked, and Roman Reigns mistakenly took the Spear on the table instead, allowing the Auszilla to pin Reigns.

The OTC looked upset and was also heard telling The Usos that he loves them, but he doesn't want to see them before Christmas. Additionally, Reigns was seen mumbling something on the ramp. Interestingly, a new video has revealed what he said. Roman seemingly expressed that he wants things to be like old times and wants the power.

"I just want things to go back the way they used to be. I want the power. I’m tired of this sh*t," he said.
Check the video here.

Roman Reigns injured himself at WWE Crown Jewel

During the match, the Original Tribal Chief got himself in trouble as he was seen pouring blood into the bout. Reigns busted his elbow while taking a risky bump.

During the match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker connected a Shield Powerbomb on the former Undisputed WWE Champion, which probably mislanded, and Reigns cut his elbow, causing him to bleed. The commentary team immediately informed fans about the injury and even revealed that the doctors were checking the Tribal Chief.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Reigns next.

Edited by Neda Ali
