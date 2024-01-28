Bloodline member enters the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 at #2

The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match is underway in the main event of the first major premium live event of the year. Entering the multi-man mayhem at the number two spot is WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy Uso was part of a segment on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the Rumble, where he was shown to pick his entry number for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jimmy did not seem very happy with what he got, and the reason is obvious now.

To make matters more interesting, his brother and former Bloodline member Jey Uso was in the first spot.

Both of them were integral parts of the Roman Reigns-led faction as they helped The Tribal Chief on numerous occasions before The Usos broke off from the Samoan faction. They eventually won The Bloodline Civil War against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso went on to reunite with the heel faction, turning against Jey during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against the Head of the Table. Jimmy went on to cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles when his invasion helped The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor become the new tag team champions on Monday Night RAW.

If Jimmy Uso emerges victorious in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, it will be interesting to see if he picks Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

