Bloodline member explains how Dominik Mysterio can stand on his own outside The Judgment Day

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi recently explained why he feels The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio could stand on his own without help from his teammates.

Since joining the heel faction, Dirty Dom has established himself as the most hated heel in the Stamford-based promotion via incredible character work. The former NXT North American Champion recently teamed up with Santos Escobar to lock horns with Rey Mysterio and Andrade on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Even though Dom lost the match, he put on a great performance.

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu off the Top podcast, the legend talked about Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar's match against Rey Mysterio and Andrade at WrestleMania XL.

Rikishi said that he was a big fan of Dirty Dom's work and believed it was cool for him to be able to work with his father. The legendary wrestler added that Dominik Mysterio could have a singles match and still perform at a high level at WrestleMania.

"One of my favorites in there is Dirty Dom. You know, how cool is that to be able to be in there and work with your father, right? Then you got other, you know, two guys that can work their a**es off, but he has just slowly, you know, he found himself, right? I mean, he can have a match by himself at WrestleMania and still have an A+ type of match with the right worker. That kid has just got so much heat, you know what I mean? He just looks like he knows how to work his character, so big shout-out to Dom!" said Rikishi. [25:27 - 26:01]

Dominik Mysterio said he was proud of his work in WWE NXT

During a recent edition of The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast, Dominik Mysterio said he was glad that Shawn Michaels trusted him to work with several WWE NXT talents.

Dirty Dom also mentioned that he was proud of his work on the developmental brand as the North American Champion.

"To be able to go in there and mentor them, as weird as that sounds, it’s just cool, man!’I’m glad that Shawn Michaels was able to give me that trust to go down there and work with them for as long as I did. Because I’m pretty sure I wasn’t supposed to have that NXT North American Championship for that long. But I wasn’t gonna give it up. I feel like I had some of my best work down there, so I’m really proud of the work I did in NXT," said Dominik.

It will be interesting to see how Mysterio Jr. fares in the coming weeks.

