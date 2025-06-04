Bloodline member to get a new character for the first time in WWE, believes veteran

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) recently made a bold prediction about a major member of The Bloodline. According to the veteran, Jacob Fatu is likely to adopt a new character shortly.

The Samoan Werewolf debuted in the Stamford-based promotion in June 2024. He joined forces with Solo Sikoa and became a part of The Bloodline by attacking Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton on an episode of SmackDown. In just over one year, Jacob Fatu has held the Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga and has been the reigning United States Champion since WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Aiden English predicted that the 33-year-old star would soon undergo a new character change, becoming a full babyface in WWE. The veteran pointed to Jacob Fatu's increasing appeal among fans, particularly following WrestleMania, as a key indicator for this impending shift.

"They [WWE] like him [Jacob Fatu], we like him, crowds like him. He is taking off this year, especially post-Mania, right? He's going full babyface sooner than later," Rehwoldt said. [From 46:59 to 47:11]

Check out the full episode below:

Jacob Fatu says recently debuted WWE star deserves to be in WWE

JC Mateo made his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment at Backlash 2025. He helped The Samoan Werewolf in retaining the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.

On the Battleground Podcast, Jacob Fatu cleared the air, stating he does not have jealousy toward the erstwhile Jeff Cobb. The US Champion also claimed that Mateo deserves to be in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I can’t really even speak on it because at the end of the day, okay, yeah, we can say this and that, but you know what? It ain’t no jealousy. It ain’t nothing else behind that. At the end of the day, he deserves to be in WWE. He deserves to be there, especially all the stuff that he’s been through," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Samoan Werewolf turns babyface down the line.

