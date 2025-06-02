Jacob Fatu dismisses major speculation about The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu has taken the WWE Universe by storm since his debut last June. The son of Sam Fatu is 45 days into his first reign as United States Champion, despite more apparent turmoil within The Bloodline. Fatu suffered a big setback last week on SmackDown, fueling criticism from the opposition, and now he's opening up on family rumors.

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos formed The Bloodline in 2021. An extension of the legendary Anoa'i Family, the group became one of the most dominant factions ever, but then underwent a few transformations in 2024. Solo Sikoa took over the stable and added new members, including Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and the newest member, JC Mateo. The tensions between Jacob and Solo began earlier this year after Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Reigns.

In recent weeks, the tensions have seemingly increased between Fatu and Sikoa. The United States Champion made it clear that he doesn't trust Mateo and also noted that he wants to do things his way without Solo's help.

Despite that, The Samoan Werewolf is adamant that JC Mateo belongs in WWE and The Bloodline. Speaking on Battleground Podcast, Fatu touched on rumored problems among him and his stablemates, but was clear about the spot held by the former Jeff Cobb. He also referenced Mateo helping him retain the title at Backlash, declaring that there is no jealousy in the group.

"The Bloodline has always been The Bloodline. We’re talking about coming from the OG, from top dog Roman, The Usos, Solo. It’s just like what I said at the press conference. I can’t really even speak on it because at the end of the day, okay, yeah, we can say this and that, but you know what? It ain’t no jealousy. It ain’t nothing else behind that. At the end of the day, he deserves to be in WWE. He deserves to be there, especially all the stuff that he’s been through," Jacob Fatu said. [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Despite Fatu's confidence in the status of The Bloodline, he did acknowledge that there are some potential communication issues. The 33-year-old looked ahead to getting everyone back on the same page.

"Man, at the end of the day, I really can’t call it. Solo is in and out, I’m in and out and we just all gotta bounce back on the same page," Jacob Fatu added. [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Mateo and Fatu battled from 2016-2018 in California's APW, with Jacob dethroning his new stablemate for the APW Universal Heavyweight Championship in November 2018, after JC retained three months prior. They then fought to a 16-minute No Contest at DEFY Marauders in October 2021.

Jacob Fatu and Naomi tease an alliance

The Bloodline is vast, and two real-life members went viral last week for backstage photos from SmackDown. Jacob Fatu took to X/Twitter to hype Friday's show, specifically the Money in the Bank qualifiers he and Naomi were in.

The wife of Jimmy Uso later responded with a photo of her and the United States Champion backstage.

"All gas [fuel pump emoji] no mf brakes [warning sign emoji]," Naomi wrote.

Naomi opened SmackDown by defeating Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a MITB qualifier. The main event saw Fatu and Carmelo Hayes come up short against Andrade.

