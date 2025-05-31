Jacob Fatu splits from Solo Sikoa; sends a message on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu has now split with Solo Sikoa. He has sent him a message as well.

On SmackDown, Fatu had the chance of his life. He was going to be able to join the likes of Sikoa and LA Knight, who have already qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. All he had to do was defeat Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match, and he would have gotten the chance to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase. Unfortunately, this didn't happen.

Jacob Fatu had the match won, when Sikoa and JC Mateo distracted him and told him to repeat a move he had already hit, when the match was all but won. The distraction was enough for Andrade to get the win instead.

Solo Sikoa pleaded with Jacob Fatu after the match, saying that he had only been trying to help.

"Listen, I was just trying to help."

Fatu was left very angry. He lost out on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as now, Sikoa will be the only one representing The Bloodline in the match. He split from Fatu and said that he didn't need his help at all.

"For the last time, I do NOT need your help!"

Solo Sikoa was not happy with this response. Now, fans will have to wait and see what happens after this split.

