Bloodline member injured at WWE Crown Jewel

An OG Bloodline member's injury has been confirmed after the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Legendary commentator Michael Cole confirmed it on tonight's RAW. The name in question is Jimmy Uso.At Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns locked horns with Bronson Reed in a no-disqualification match. Because of this stipulation, Bron Breakker interfered in the match to take Reigns out with a vicious Spear just before it seemed like the OTC was about to win. However, Roman had backup from The Usos, who initially took Reed and Breakker out. At one point in the match, Jey tried to hit Bronson with a spear, but accidentally ended up hitting his cousin. This helped Reed to hit his opponent with a Tsunami and take the win via pinfall. At one point in the bout, Bron Breakker hit a Spear on Jimmy Uso through the barricade, which many believed could have injured the OG Bloodline star. On tonight's WWE RAW, Big Jim faced 'Big' Bronson Reed in a singles match. Jimmy wasted no time and started attacking his opponent before the bell rang. However, Reed took control of the bout, and for the most part, it was a one-sided affair. During their clash, legendary commentator Michael Cole revealed that Jimmy Uso was injured after eating a vicious Spear by Bron Breakker at WWE Crown Jewel. Cole also mentioned that his injury was the reason he was wearing tape around his waist. It should be noted that this injury could just be a part of a storyline.Bronson Reed ultimately won the match. However, after the bout, The Brons continued to assault Jimmy Uso. This forced Jey Uso to come to his brother's aid. The Yeet Master single-handedly forced The Brons to retreat from the ring and head backstage. It will be interesting to see if Big Jim will be taken off WWE TV because of this injury.