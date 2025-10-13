  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bloodline member injured at WWE Crown Jewel

Bloodline member injured at WWE Crown Jewel

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:35 GMT
The Bloodline is one of the biggest factions in WWE [Image credits: wwe.com]
The Bloodline is one of the biggest factions in WWE [Image credits: wwe.com]

An OG Bloodline member's injury has been confirmed after the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Legendary commentator Michael Cole confirmed it on tonight's RAW. The name in question is Jimmy Uso.

Ad

At Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns locked horns with Bronson Reed in a no-disqualification match. Because of this stipulation, Bron Breakker interfered in the match to take Reigns out with a vicious Spear just before it seemed like the OTC was about to win. However, Roman had backup from The Usos, who initially took Reed and Breakker out.

At one point in the match, Jey tried to hit Bronson with a spear, but accidentally ended up hitting his cousin. This helped Reed to hit his opponent with a Tsunami and take the win via pinfall.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At one point in the bout, Bron Breakker hit a Spear on Jimmy Uso through the barricade, which many believed could have injured the OG Bloodline star. On tonight's WWE RAW, Big Jim faced 'Big' Bronson Reed in a singles match. Jimmy wasted no time and started attacking his opponent before the bell rang. However, Reed took control of the bout, and for the most part, it was a one-sided affair.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

During their clash, legendary commentator Michael Cole revealed that Jimmy Uso was injured after eating a vicious Spear by Bron Breakker at WWE Crown Jewel. Cole also mentioned that his injury was the reason he was wearing tape around his waist. It should be noted that this injury could just be a part of a storyline.

Bronson Reed ultimately won the match. However, after the bout, The Brons continued to assault Jimmy Uso. This forced Jey Uso to come to his brother's aid. The Yeet Master single-handedly forced The Brons to retreat from the ring and head backstage. It will be interesting to see if Big Jim will be taken off WWE TV because of this injury.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications