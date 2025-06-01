Bloodline member JC Mateo sends scornful message to R-Truth (fka Ron Cena) after WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's JC Mateo delivered a message to R-Truth after their match on WWE SmackDown last Friday. Mateo squashed Truth in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Solo Sikoa enjoying every minute of it.

When The Bloodline arrived on SmackDown, they were confronted by R-Truth, who lost to John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event as his "Ron Cena" character. He called Mateo "husky," setting up a match later that night.

The man formerly known as Jeff Cobb made quick work of Truth, with Solo ready to get in on the fun after the match. They were about to beat up the veteran before Jimmy Uso arrived to save the day.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, JC Mateo shared his confrontation with R-Truth backstage. Mateo sent a scornful message to the 53-year-old star, which might be an unpopular move on social media.

"I hate you R-Truth," Mateo tweeted.

Some fans urged JC Mateo to delete his message for R-Truth, but he told them that he hates them as well. Mateo joined WWE and The Bloodline at Backlash, helping Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship.

JC Mateo comments on signing with WWE

Speaking to Hawaii News Now, JC Mateo opened up about his journey from being an Olympic wrestler for Guam to grinding it out on the independent circuit to finally realizing his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

Mateo explained that when WWE rejected him in 2014, it was painful, but he knew that he had to prove them wrong. He received a couple of offers since 2020 but felt good that he turned the biggest wrestling company in the world down.

However, it was a still dream come true when he finally signed a contract with WWE earlier this year.

"I kind of felt like I was in a dream, just because I was like, 'What if my mind is playing tricks on me?'" Mateo said.

Mateo was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, before moving back to Guam when he was 11 years old. He began his pro wrestling career in 2009 after years of being an amateur wrestler.

