Bloodline member lashes out at fans after Solo Sikoa walks out during SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 18, 2025 02:41 GMT
Bloodline and Solo Sikoa
Bloodline have been a dominant faction on SmackDown (source: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa walked out during WWE SmackDown. Following this, a Bloodline member lashed out at the fans.

Sikoa has been feuding with the OG Bloodline ever since he took over the group and added new members Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to form his own version of the stable. Additionally, he proclaimed himself The Tribal Chief which didn't sit right with Roman Reigns. The OTC took back his Ula Fala on January 6 during RAW's debut on Netflix, leaving Solo without the Tribal Chief title.

However, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu showed up last week to wreak havoc. Tonight on SmackDown, they interrupted Jimmy Uso's match against Carmelo Hayes and took out both men. Following this assault, Solo came out to the ring. He got the microphone but the fans kept booing him. As a result, he dropped the mic and walked out of the arena.

Jacob Fatu then got on the mic and lashed out at the fans for disrespecting them. He said that he is tired of the hate they have received. He also said that he doesn't care for the fans' reactions as he is just getting started. LA Knight then tried to attack them from behind but the numbers advantage went in the favor of the Bloodline. Braun Strowman came out and attacked Tama Tonga. Before he could finally fight Jacob Fatu, the latter was pulled out of the ring by his stablemate.

It will be interesting to see what tonight meant for Solo Sikoa's future as he didn't quite look like himself.

