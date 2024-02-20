Bloodline member officially punished severely for actions on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW tonight, The Bloodline had a big role as they decided to invade the brand and cost two superstars in big matches. Now, a WWE official has announced the punishment.

WWE RAW opened today with Cody Rhodes facing Drew McIntyre in an attempt to take revenge for his assaults over the previous weeks. Unfortunately for him, he was not getting to put things right. Instead, the referee was distracted by Jimmy Uso, and in an almost replay of WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa hit Cody Rhodes with the Samoan Spike. This allowed McIntyre to get the win.

Later in the main event, when Jey Uso hit Gunther with the splash and was about to win the match, the bell suddenly rang before the referee could complete the count. The distracted referee found out it was Jimmy Uso behind it. Uso then attacked Jey after the distraction helped Gunther to get the win. Jimmy beat his brother down, leaving him destroyed in the ring.

Although Cody Rhodes told Pearce not to punish The Bloodline, intending to handle it himself, the WWE RAW General Manager was furious, to say the least. When it happened a second time on the same night, with one of the biggest matches getting spoiled, he had enough and announced that he was punishing Jimmy Uso.

He said that Jimmy would pay double the fine, penalizing him for both interferences on RAW.

It remains to be seen what happens with The Bloodline on SmackDown this week before Elimination Chamber.