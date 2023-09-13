Bloodline member responds to Bad Bunny vowing to dethrone Roman Reigns

Bad Bunny recently revealed in an interview that he's planning on dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul Heyman, a member of The Bloodline, has responded to his comments.

The multi-award-winning rapper has competed in three matches, and his latest bout against Damian Priest at Backlash in Puerto Rico exceeded all expectations. He's held a title before as a former 24/7 Champion. He has his sights set on The Tribal Chief's championship, and he wants to be the one to put an end to the latter's three-year title reign.

In a recent Instagram story, Paul Heyman responded to Bad Bunny's comments about wanting to dethrone Roman Reigns by sending him a message in Spanish, warning him not to confuse his ambition with greed.

"To my good friend Bad Bunny: I admire your ability to implement the vision of your own success. Don't confuse your commendable ambition with the kind of greed that will ultimately hurt you. BAD," wrote Heyman. [Translated to English via Google]

Bad Bunny isn't the only celebrity that was interested in dethroning Roman Reigns

The Head of the Table has been on an unprecedented run in WWE, as he's been world champion for three years straight. He successfully defended the title at three different WrestleManias, a rare feat.

While Bad Bunny wants to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, another celebrity in Logan Paul has done that first. The Maverick collided with Reigns for the gold at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year, and although he lost, he put on an excellent performance.

Bad Bunny vs. Roman would be a massive match if it happens, as they're both major stars. However, there's very little chance that the rapper would beat Reigns.

