Sami Zayn would like to have some licensed music as his WWE entrance theme.

The Honorary Uce's current theme isn't as beloved as his previous one, but if he had his way, he'd be coming out to a song by Depeche Mode instead.

Sami Zayn recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of METRO to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his current entrance theme, Zayn revealed that he helped the music team work on it, but it didn't come out how he envisioned it, and he would prefer to come out to Depeche Mode's 'Just Can't Get Enough' if WWE could get the rights to it.

"I worked with the music guys on this music. It still didn’t come out quite how I envisioned, and my character actually shifted a fair bit from when the new music first debuted to now," Sami Zayn said. "I was like, oh man, I wanna come out to that song now! I was come out and get all these people singing, ‘I just can’t get enough! I just can’t get enough!’ That’d be awesome, but I dunno if we can licence Depeche Mode or anything like that. But something that has that sort of quality to it, which is really hard to do with original music."

Alistair McGeorge @AlistairMcG



Check out my deep dive with



@WWEUK @WWEPR



metro.co.uk/2022/11/02/wwe… EXCL: #WWE star Sami Zayn broke my heart - he doesn't miss Worlds Apart and has no desire to bring it back!Check out my deep dive with @SamiZayn on theme music, character evolution and which Depeche Mode song he'd love to use one day. EXCL: #WWE star Sami Zayn broke my heart - he doesn't miss Worlds Apart and has no desire to bring it back!Check out my deep dive with @SamiZayn on theme music, character evolution and which Depeche Mode song he'd love to use one day.@WWEUK @WWEPRmetro.co.uk/2022/11/02/wwe…

Sami Zayn explains why he got rid of his popular "Worlds Apart" entrance theme

Sami Zayn's "Worlds Apart" NXT entrance theme is arguably one of the most popular songs in WWE history. Despite that, Zayn believes he had that theme for two to three years too long.

"Honestly, I wanted to change that song for a while. I thought I had it for too long – two years too long, maybe three years too long!" Sami Zayn said. "Once I became a bad guy. I felt it should have switched right away. [Vince McMahon] had a bit of a different mindset about it, which I see his point. It reached a point where it didn’t match the character anymore. Especially when I was doing the conspiracy stuff. I have a soft spot for that conspiracy theory stuff because it was just so creatively stimulating at the time.”

For the fans who are hoping to hear that song make its return, The Bloodline member dashes those hopes by stating that the time for that song and character is over.

"All this to say, the music – I thought it was really good for my time in NXT, it was really good for my time early up on the main roster," Sami Zayn continued. "But then the character evolved, and as the character evolves I think that music – [Worlds Apart is] not even great music that can be applied to whatever. It can’t just go to any character, and as the character evolves – it felt very specific to that character, the plucky underdog. It’s kind of sad, but you had that time with that music and that character, and that time is over."

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Are you disappointed that Zayn has no interest in going back to his "Worlds Apart" song? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn's current entrance theme? Thumbs up! Thumbs down! 0 votes