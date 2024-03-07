Bloodline member says people are after his spot

A member of The Bloodline has made it known that he is aware many 'talented' people are gunning for his spot.

Paul Heyman is the first inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. He has been giving interviews left and right ever since the big announcement was made.

The Bloodline member recently had a chat with Fox News Digital. He opened up about the spot that he's in at the moment, and added that he's aware many people are gunning for the same.

Heyman said:

"These are stats no one else can claim. Nobody. Nobody even comes remotely close," he said. "Every single one of them, there are people sitting there saying, ‘I want that job. I want that position. I’m willing to compete with Paul Heyman for that position,’ and I’m cognizant of it. I’m very much aware of it. And I remind myself of that every single day there are very competent and talented people who want that spot. So, I treat every single performance like it’s an audition to be invited back tomorrow. And if people approach their performances like that, it’ll only inspire them and motivate them to rise above even their own limitations." [H/T - FOX News Digital]

The Bloodline is quite possibly the most dominant faction in recent memory

Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns four years ago, on an episode of WWE SmackDown following Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2020. Reigns formed his own faction soon after, with The Usos joining forces with him.

While the faction may not enjoy the superiority in number of members as before, it is possibly as strong and dominant as it's ever been, at the moment. It now consists of The Rock, Reigns, Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as WrestleMania XL looms closer.

What do you think of Heyman's comment about people wanting his spot? Sound off.

