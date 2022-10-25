Former WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa has disclosed that it's been almost twenty years since he last saw The Rock.

The 29-year-old star is the younger brother of The Usos and Roman Reigns' cousin. They are part of the most dominant faction in the entire wrestling business right now known as The Bloodline. The People's Champion is also The Tribal Chief's cousin, and they're members of the Anoa'i family wrestling dynasty.

During a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Solo Sikoa recalled his last encounter with The Rock, which was two decades ago:

"Last time, I think, I was backstage with my dad [Rikishi]. Man, I was probably like 10 years old. I was always backstage man with my dad," said Sikoa. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Solo Sikoa shares his thoughts on a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39

One of the most rumored matches for next year's WrestleMania is the dream match between cousins Roman Reigns and The People's Champion. They were both the faces of WWE during their prime, and a match between them at The Grandest Stage of Them All would be huge.

Solo Siko said he'd definitely like to see the match happen, as he grew up watching The Great One:

"That’ll definitely set who’s the head of the table in our family. Growing up watching Rock, man, and now seeing my cousin Roman in that position running WWE, I would definitely like to see that."

The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a title he has held for over 200 days. He's set to defend it against social media megastar Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

