Bloodline member sends a cryptic message directed at Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown, Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message directed at Roman Reigns.

On the blue brand, Jey Uso was asked to make his decision to choose between Reigns and his brother Jimmy Uso, who betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions and was eventually kicked out of the faction.

Jey was in action against Austin Theory in the main event of SmackDown. Unfortunately for him, an accidental superkick from Jimmy saw Theory retain the United States Championship.

Post-match, Paul Heyman was seen calling The Tribal Chief. Taking to his official Instagram handle, The Wiseman shared a photo featuring himself and Solo Sikoa.

"Call Roman Reigns," wrote Heyman on his Instagram story.

Jim Cornette believes that Roman Reigns' star power is unmatched in WWE

According to Jim Cornette, Reigns' star power is unmatched by anyone on the WWE roster. He believes that even Seth Rollins doesn't seem like the top guy in the company.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former WWE manager stated that no other superstar or champion can compare to Reigns' star power. He said:

"No, because it's not that, again, I mean, they did a great number. RAW is rocking, and so is SmackDown. But it's just not the guy." Jim continued, "With Roman Reigns, the guy, nobody else can be the guy. Any kind of world champion, Universal Champion, global champion, whatever descriptor you're gonna use for it, you gotta be the guy."

Reigns is set to make his return to WWE television next week on SmackDown amid all the drama within The Bloodline.

In his latest TV appearance, The Tribal Chief was presented with the brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after reaching 1,000 days as champion.

