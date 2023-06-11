"It's just not the guy" - Former WWE manager discusses why Roman Reigns makes other stars seem like secondary champions

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the struggle between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to be "the guy" in the company.

A few weeks ago, WWE introduced the World Heavyweight Championship for the RAW brand. After winning the title, Seth Rollins made it clear that this was the working man's belt and would be consistently defended. He also took a shot at his former SHIELD stablemate Roman Reigns for the latter's part-time schedule.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that both WWE shows were doing great numbers, but Rollins still did not seem like "the guy" in the company. Cornette claimed that as long as Reigns remains the top star in the promotion, no other titleholder will compare to his star power.

"No, because it's not that, again, I mean, they did a great number. RAW is rocking, and so is SmackDown. But it's just not the guy." Jim continued, "With Roman Reigns, the guy, nobody else can be the guy. Any kind of world champion, Universal Champion, global champion, whatever descriptor you're gonna use for it, you gotta be the guy." [6:43 - 7:35]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown next week

Since Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia, things have gone downhill for The Bloodline.

There has been an environment of distrust and betrayal within the faction ever since Jimmy Uso decked Reigns with successive superkicks. This week on SmackDown, Jey Uso had the chance to capture his first singles title when he faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

However, Jimmy's interference in the matchup backfired, and Jey lost the bout. Next week, Roman Reigns will be back to exploit the cracks between The Usos and steer Jey to his side.

